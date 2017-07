Letter to the editor Trails versus wildlife

Bravo, Rick Bass! But he didn’t go far enough (“A straight line in a contoured world,” HCN, 6/26/17). Trail construction destroys wildlife habitat — not just in the trail bed, but in a wide swath on both sides of the trail, where animals are inhibited from using their habitat. According to Ed Grumbine in Ghost Bears, the grizzly can hear a human from one mile away, and smell one from five miles away.

Mike Vandeman

San Ramon, California