Letter to the editor Sliding into oligarchy

The chart in this article (“Who sponsors, who pays,” HCN, 6/12/17) clearly demonstrates a political system entirely corrupted by financial interests. Citizens have neither the resources, the time nor the expertise to compete against wealthy, well-organized interests that seek short-term economic benefits from the politicians they essentially own. Unless we adopt publicly financed elections, our republic will continue its slide into oligarchy.

Thomas Bliss

Los Angeles, California