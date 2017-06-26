Cartographers have been making bad maps for centuries

In the late 18th century, Spanish cartographer Bernardo de Miera y Pacheco created a series of maps. The most notable was his “Plano Geographico,” based on explorations of the Colorado Plateau and Great Basin. While the map was highly influential, it also included some errors that other cartographers went on to perpetuate over the next seven decades. Most glaringly, de Miera showed a major river flowing west out of the Great Salt Lake. No such river exists.

In Whither the Waters, which author John L. Kessell sees as an addendum to his earlier biography of de Miera, Kessell places de Miera’s map in historical context and traces its influence over time. This slim volume illuminates the evolution of our understanding of a complicated and rugged geography over time — and the human flaws of the hands that helped that understanding along.

Whither the Waters: Mapping the Great Basin from Bernardo de Miera to John C. Frémont

By John L. Kessell

120 pages, paperback: $29.95.

University of New Mexico Press, 2017.