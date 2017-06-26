Personal Pilgrimage

This article by JT Thomas first appeared in the June 26, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “Gravel grinders.”

The making of a motorhead

Ex-skiers, ex-climbers, ex-hikers take on long-distance travel with motorbikes.

JT Thomas Essay Photos June 26, 2017 From the print edition

In the nascent stages of any adventure, an innocent beer can open the gateway to wanderlust, which can quickly lead to a road map spread out on a table.

Late last winter, my motorcycle-riding buddy Stephen — alias “Barnstormer” — pointed at a map of Utah and announced: “Snow permitting, we’re gonna gravel-grind the thumpers over the Abajo Mountains, float the red dust of Butler/Comb Washes and Valley of the Gods, up the Moki to Muley … Cedar Mesa to Hall’s to Bullfrog … Burr Trail to Boulder … and then, yep, the Hell’s Backbone. We’ll loop through desert canyons, Kokopelli riding bitch … avoiding slab at all costs. Light and fast, baby.”

We charted Barnstormer’s objectives on the map, following ever-thinner lines until they washed out into the blank spots of southern Utah. Some of our goals were clearly marked on the newly designated Backcountry Discovery Routes, a network of backcountry trails on public lands mapped by the BDR, a nonprofit organization, with the help of volunteers in the Western U.S., and as of this summer, along the Eastern seaboard as well. Others were obscure spurs off — oftentimes very far off — those designated routes.

Questions emerged as the beer warmed and the night stretched on: Was there really a road or trail there or not? Would we have enough fuel to make it there, and, more importantly, back?

Like me, my companions in this adventure were lovers of wilderness, and many of the remote places we intended to explore were essentially roadless. Our plan was to ride until we couldn’t, and then hike, scramble and climb to our destination, traveling on foot as light and fast as we could on our stripped-down motorbikes. Save for the obvious carbon footprint and the knobby tracks in the soft sand, our multi-day, two-wheel adventure ride would adhere to the Leave-No-Trace ethos championed by backcountry bipeds. We would be heard, seen, and then gone.

Most of the adventure-loving motorcyclists I’ve met emerged from previous or parallel lives also spent in the backcountry, whether as climbers, skiers, trail runners or hikers. We have simply supplemented our backcountry lust — and age-induced loss of testosterone — with a bump of octane.

Comments about this article

Shelley Stallings Subscriber
Jul 04, 2017 04:21 PM
Yes, you can love and respect the land and use various forms of powered vehicles to explore the back country. The issue for me is that motorized and non-motorized back country travelers need separate places to recreate. We need roadless areas and wilderness, but there are also areas which can be designated for motorized use. As a hiker I do not wish to hike into one of my favorite places and find motorcycles or 4wd vehicles making more noise than I do when hiking. By the same token, I do not want to ride my adventure bike in places where I would feel guilty disturbing non-motorized folks. With cooperation we should be able to set aside areas for everyone to be able to enjoy the back country in what ever methods of transportation they choose. We all have some impact when we decide to go into the back country. I concede that most times motorized use has more impact than non-motorized and needs to be regulated to insure the impacts do not destroy the places we love. But I believe it is not wise for one group to attempt to ban or outlaw another groups ability to access the back country.
Zane Evans Subscriber
Jul 05, 2017 08:30 AM
Shelley Stallings' comments are excellent and perhaps more congenial than mine. As a long-time motorcycle enthusiast, I was also raised by a very conservation-minded wildlife management Ph. D who correctly believed that motorized vehicles, particularly two-wheelers, damage the terrain and induce and magnify erosion (read: tear up the land). The peace and quiet of these expansive ancient lands need not be adulterated by the sound of motors and the hipsters astride them is where I fall down on this.

