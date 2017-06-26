Could the lure of trails salvage Alaska’s economy? A trail along the Trans-Alaska pipeline could be the start of a booming recreation economy.

The cabin is so easy to reach that you can leave San Francisco in the morning, rent a car in Anchorage, and emerge from the snow-dusted spruce forest before dark, into a clearing reachable only by foot or snow machine. This is what 20-year-old Sean McGrory and 24-year-old Steven McCloud do on their first day in Alaska. They park along the Seward Highway and hike into the darkening woods, along a path that leads to two yurts, a renovated 1936 mining cabin, a sauna and an outhouse. The buildings are surrounded by mountains so dizzyingly enormous you have to crane your neck to take them in. At 9 p.m. in early April, they’re painted with the surreal watercolors of alpenglow.

McGrory and McCloud are enthralled. “I can’t even remember the last time I saw this much snow,” McCloud says, stomping his boots as he steps into the cabin.

The trail to the Manitoba Cabin is short, under a mile, but McGrory and McCloud would have hiked it even if it were longer. They’d happily spend days in this area, hiking from yurt to yurt, sleeping in warm beds that are safe from bears, cooking their food on stoves they don’t have to carry. This is the kind of experience they came to Alaska for: something that feels authentic and adventurous, but isn’t too extreme. They’re not up for climbing Denali, but neither do they want the canned itinerary that cruise ship passengers experience. “This is great for people like us who are in the middle,” McGrory says, filling a pot with water from a nearby creek and setting it on the stove to boil. “We wanted to unplug.”

I’m sitting with two other people staying in the cabin tonight, at a communal table piled with books, board games and mugs of red wine, in a room warmly lit by solar-powered lanterns and a woodstove. There’s not a phone in sight, and no outlets to plug one into. McGrory and McCloud look a little shell-shocked, trying to grasp that they woke up in the rush of central California and will fall asleep here, in the starlit Chugach Mountains. They found this place for $200 a night through a Google search.

The Manitoba Cabin system is the first of a series of huts planned by the nonprofit Alaska Huts Association, and McGrory and McCloud are exactly the kind of “in the middle” travelers the association hopes to attract. If it receives the necessary permits, Alaska Huts plans to build three more huts, transforming this quiet corner of Alaska into a New Zealand of the North — a hut-dotted destination for nature lovers who want more than car camping but lack the skills or inclination to backpack.

The association’s executive director, Tom Callahan, believes that expanding access to Alaska’s backcountry is critical for fostering environmental stewardship. But just as important are the opportunities that outdoor recreation can bring to isolated towns with few other options for economic development. Before coming to Alaska, Callahan worked in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, where he saw how huts run by the Appalachian Mountain Club drew some 40,000 visitors a year and helped revitalize a struggling region once defined by timber. A world-class hut system in Alaska, he says, could transform rural communities in similar ways.