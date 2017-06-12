Letter to the editor Voiceless no more

It’s very interesting that now that we have a president who looks at national monuments from the other side of the aisle, some people feel that their voices are not heard (“Zinke listened at Bears Ears, but supporters felt unheard,” HCN, 5/29/17). Consider how those who voted for this president have felt for the past 30-plus years! The voiceless now have a voice and the sky is falling … but truth be told, we are having a re-balancing of viewpoints that seems to be very overdue. I am hoping that no more public lands will be locked up and hidden from view so every American can have access to these wonderful places. It’s time for public lands to become public once more and private lands should remain private. No more backroom deals made without public input.

Joe Cosentino

Lakeview, Oregon