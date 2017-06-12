Letter to the editor No land-grabbing here

The erroneous claim that the Antiquities Act is another form of federal land grab is so often repeated but seldom challenged (“Fact-checking Trump’s Antiquities Act order,” HCN, 5/15/17). Switching management from one federal agency to another is not a federal land grab, certainly not in the sense that detractors claim: the federal government taking over state or private land. The Antiquities Act designations usually involve transferring the land from the Bureau of Land Management over to the National Park Service, but lately, it is not uncommon that the land remains under the same federal agency. This is no federal taking or “land grab.” Those spreading falsehoods have certainly controlled and dominated the narrative at the national level, in public venues and in political discussions.

David Ek

Catlett, Virginia