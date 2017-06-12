Letter to the editor FLDS awareness

While I might agree that the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and its treatment of its members, is not the usual subject to be discussed in HCN, I am glad it is (“Change comes to Short Creek,” HCN, 5/1/17). This is part of “our” West, and we should be aware of these cultures. My wife and I started to drive through these FLDS towns several years ago, but we were so uncomfortable, we turned around and left. I am not sure how the states of Utah and Arizona and the federal government have allowed these practices to continue for so long, but as the article points out, rescuing the children and women of the FLDS is not a simple process and may take years.

Bud Phillips

San Diego, California