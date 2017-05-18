The Cost of a Comeback

This article by Elizabeth Shogren first appeared in the May 29, 2017 issue of High Country News .

Public Lands

Conflicts dog Trump’s deputy Interior secretary nominee

David Bernhardt’s law firm stands to benefit from a project he would oversee.

Elizabeth Shogren News DC Dispatch May 18, 2017 From the print edition

The Mojave Trails National Monument in Southern California — which is one of the recently established monuments now under scrutiny by the Trump administration — surrounds a swath of land owned by Cadiz Inc. For nearly two decades, the Los Angeles-based company has been trying to build a colossal project, seeking to pump enough groundwater from a Mojave Desert aquifer to supply hundreds of thousands of customers. President Donald Trump improved its prospects by reversing Obama administration policies soon after taking office. Now, he has nominated a deputy Interior secretary, David Bernhardt, who lists Cadiz as a personal client. His law firm has long represented the company and stands to benefit from its success. 

David Bernhardt could be the next deputy Interior secretary. Will his conflicts of interest get in the way of his work?
Courtesy Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck LLC

Bernhardt’s link to Cadiz is just one example of the connections between many Trump appointees and the industries that could profit from their decisions. Bernhardt’s confirmation hearing is today before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. As deputy secretary, Bernhardt would take over if Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke resigned. He would also handle conflicts between agencies: If the Bureau of Land Management sought to allow drilling or construction on land that the Park Service or Fish and Wildlife wanted to preserve, for example, Bernhardt would likely step in. As a lawyer, however, Bernhardt lobbied for agricultural and oil and gas companies and represented them in court, where he fought to weaken environmental protections and expand access to resources. Some Democratic senators and environmentalists see this as an unacceptable conflict of interest. “I am gravely concerned about Mr. Bernhardt’s record of working on behalf of corporations at the expense of the environment,” Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the ranking Democrat of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in early May. And on May 17, 150 conservation groups sent a letter to senators to oppose his nomination, citing Bernhardt’s efforts to enrich corporations at the expense of the environment.

