Dear Friends Welcome Maya L. Kapoor New faces at the headquarters; catching up on old errors.

Brooke Warren/High Country News

Generally speaking, we run a pretty lean newsroom at our Paonia, Colorado, headquarters. As January 2017 gets underway, however, we’ve got a full house. Our newest staff member, Maya L. Kapoor, just started as associate editor.

Maya, who was born in New Mexico and grew up in New Jersey, spent her 20s exploring the country through various seasonal field biology jobs. She studied biology, getting a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a master’s degree from Arizona State University. While at the University of Arizona, where she got an MFA in creative writing, Maya co-founded Many Voices, a university club dedicated to supporting creative writing students of color. In her free time, Maya loves backpacking and looks forward to exploring Colorado’s Western Slope. Maya will report on climate change, natural resources and other science news. We’re very excited to have her onboard.

As we wrapped up this issue, two undergraduate students, Isabel Lyndon and Patrick Stein, visited us for a week to learn more about magazine production and writing. Isabel and Patrick acquainted themselves with the writing process and explored to the ins and outs of production. The two came from Reed College, in Portland, Oregon, the alma mater of Kate Schimel, our deputy editor-digital. It was a pleasure to have them here.

As the new political season begins, we’re busy stuffing envelopes for our annual “Send HCN to Congress” fundraiser. Each year, we ask readers to send subscriptions to all 535 members of Congress. That way they can make better-informed decisions about issues crucial to the American West. If they want to. Add your pledge.

We’ve had some especially interesting visitors recently, including Jim West, a photographer from Detroit and longtime subscriber, who stopped by our office “to find some solace” and explore places like the proposed Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. His visit proved a good omen: Bears Ears was declared a national monument the very next day.

Alas, a few corrections: In “Can a video game render a culture more visible,” (HCN 12/12/16), Amy Freeden was misidentified; she is the executive vice president of the Cook Inlet Tribal Council.

In our Dec. 26, 2016 issue, we updated snow geese fatalities at the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana; the deaths came not only because of -cadmium, lead and arsenic, but because of a specific problem with oxidation of iron sulfide. In that issue’s “The chickenization of beef,” a photo caption incorrectly identified a truck’s contents: corn silage, not mulched corn. And in Heard Around the West, we reported on a dog that was chained up next to a polar bear, which was not chained up, while a messy frozen-food truck spill was near Bend, Oregon, not Burns. We regret the errors.