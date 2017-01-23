For Which it Stands

This article by Jenny Shank first appeared in the Jan. 23, 2017 issue of High Country News with the title “Big stories from Big Sky Country.”

The heartache of Montana’s solitude

Two new fiction works from Big Sky Country crave human connectivity.

Jenny Shank Jan. 23, 2017 From the print edition

Fans of short Western fiction hit the jackpot with the publication of two significant collections by Montana writers. For A Little While spans the entire distinguished career of author and activist Rick Bass. Dog Run Moon is the first book by Callan Wink, a young writer with an easy grace, good humor and a knack for striking imagery that prove his work merits its cover blurbs by Jim Harrison and Thomas McGuane.

Bass regularly writes on behalf of environmental causes, especially to benefit the Yaak Valley, the remote forested area in northwest Montana where he lived from 1987 to 2011. Nature, whether degraded or pristine, is an integral part of his fiction, from a dog trainer’s enchanted journey under the frozen surface of a lake in “The Hermit’s Story,” to the misshapen creatures teenagers discover in a poisoned Houston river in “Pagans.”

