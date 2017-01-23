The Forest Service relaxes restrictions on recreation The permitting change could give guided groups more access.

In late August, Matt Leslie led nine high schoolers to the top of Sperry Peak in Washington state. Many had never been in the mountains before, much less on a backpacking trip. Leslie is a guide for Seattle’s Boys Outdoor Leadership Development & Girls Outdoor Leadership Development (BOLD & GOLD), an outdoor adventure program run by the YMCA that includes kids from underrepresented backgrounds. But like many such groups, it’s got a problem: a broken permitting system that often hampers -access to -nearby national forests.

That means more time and money is spent to get to places farther from home — places kids are less likely to revisit after the trip is over. “By not having to drive many, many hours, students can see, ‘Wow, this is something I can do all on my own,’ ” Leslie says. Instead, the program is forced to use a patchwork of national parks and state-owned Department of Natural Resources land where permitting is easier. Sperry Peak, for example, is an island of DNR land surrounded by U.S. Forest Service land.

Guided groups like BOLD & GOLD have long called for better access to national forests. In response, the Forest Service recently announced that it is modernizing and streamlining its recreation permit process. The agency says it wants to encourage groups to use its land, not restrict access. “There is a clear need to say yes more often, both to stay relevant as a public agency and to make sure that future generations stay connected to their public lands,” says Mike Schlafmann, public services officer at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington.