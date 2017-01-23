Letter to the editor The dark side of the Park Service

Please give Lyndsey Gilpin my congratulations on her great investigative reporting for “How the Park Service is Failing Women” (HCN, 12/12/16). I am in my 23rd year of retirement after wearing the National Park Service ranger uniform for more than 30 years. I can validate and corroborate every point that Lyndsey writes in her article. That traditional flat hat of the Park Service uniform covers up a lot of weird and strange stuff! I have come to believe that what you write about happening in the NPS is not at all unique to just one agency. You are likely to find such a dark sinister side to all U.S. federal agencies. It is my experience and observation that if one does not fit into the agency mold, then one is drummed out of the corps.

Alden L. Nash

Bishop, California