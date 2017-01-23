The story behind New Mexico’s lowriders

A procession of lowriders glides down the highway, chrome glinting in the sun and the New Mexico landscape rolling past. The photo, from 1980, is part of a collection of images by photographers featuring the elaborate cars and their special place in Mexican-American culture.

The photographs in ¡Órale! Lowrider, by Don J. Usner and Katherine Ware, celebrate the Impalas, Chevrolets and Fords as personalized works of art rather than just status symbols: black-and-white portraits of men and their beloved cars, a bride and groom in a motorcade, a colorful icon of Our Lady Guadalupe airbrushed on a hood. “Each vehicle embodies a story, sometimes in a painted mural memorializing a lost loved one or depicting a narrative of struggle and redemption,” Usner writes. The project documents the decades-long evolution of styles in New Mexico’s lowriders, a unique cultural tradition that is, as Usner puts it, “redolent with memories of extended family, community and place.”

¡Órale! Lowrider: Custom Made in New Mexico

Don J. Usner and Katherine Ware

179 pages, hardcover: $39.95.

Museum of New Mexico Press, 2016