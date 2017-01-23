How Standing Rock blew up In a short time, a tribal concern became a massive movement.

In September 2014, a colleague sent Wasté Win Young, then the historic preservation officer for North Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, a news article. It described a proposed oil pipeline that was headed straight for ancestral lands and water, Young said, yet no one had told the tribe about it.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile-long Dakota Access Pipeline, operated by Energy Transfer Partners, was slated to be the largest pipeline ever to originate in North Dakota, able to transport up to 570,000 gallons of crude per day from the booming Bakken oil patch, across South Dakota and Iowa to a refinery in Patoka, Illinois. North Dakota welcomed the project, which could further boost the state’s oil production. By April 2014, output had topped 1 million barrels per day, and proponents said transporting the oil by pipeline would be safer than using trains, which can derail, causing spills or explosive fires.

South of the Bakken, though, the Standing Rock Sioux were increasingly wary of the state’s energy ambitions. The tribe had long resisted the multibillion-dollar fracking industry, even as North Dakota was becoming one of America’s leading oil producers, second only to Texas. A strong believer in tribal sovereignty, the Standing Rock Sioux began banning Bakken-related projects on its territory as early as 2007, citing historic treaties, the tribe’s right to natural resources and its deep spiritual connection to the land and water.

The tribe’s distrust of the oil industry only deepened when the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, 200 miles up the Missouri River, began to experience the darker side of the Bakken boom. These tribal communities on the Fort Berthold Reservation were among the state’s leading oil producers. But the boom also brought an increase in drugs and crime: According to the FBI, rape, murder and assaults rose 121 percent between 2005 and 2011 throughout the Williston Basin, home to Fort Berthold.