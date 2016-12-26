Letter to the editor Trumping up demand

The recent opinion piece by Jonathan Thompson explains very clearly why killing regulations won’t restore energy jobs (“When it comes to energy, Trump’s promises are empty,” HCN, 11/28/16). There must be an increase in demand for oil. Thompson is too good a person to conjure up how Trump will increase demand: He will start a war. This has been done before. George W. Bush did it in 2003. Germany increased demand through military build-up and war in the 1930s. Trump has already set the stage for declaring war on Muslims. Who will be able to oppose that successfully? We’d better start preparing now.

Alan McKnight

Willow, New York