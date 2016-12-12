Dear Friends HCN’s Climate Desk partnership

Brooke Warren

After an unusually warm, dry November, we finally got some snow on the Western Slope. Though only a light dusting has fallen in Paonia, Colorado, where our magazine is headquartered, the mountains around us are blanketed in white, so it’s finally beginning to look like winter here.

High Country News has been doing quite a bit of outreach to our readers, media partners and local networks. In mid-November, Managing Editor Brian Calvert gave the keynote address at a quarterly U.S. Forest Service meeting in nearby Basalt, Colorado, for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, local conservation groups and other stakeholders. He discussed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and how it has changed the way the magazine covers Western issues.

Late last month, our philanthropy advisor, Alyssa Pinkerton, who recently relocated to Colorado’s Front Range, organized several meet-and-greets with readers and some of HCN’s contributors. There were three coffeehouse gatherings in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, where we got a lot of good story ideas and comments. If you couldn’t make it, don’t worry: We’ll take any feedback you want to give us, whether online, by email or snail mail.

We’re excited to announce that HCN stories will now go further than ever, thanks to our inclusion in a national collaborative effort called Climate Desk. Climate Desk allows media partners to share their climate change coverage, which lets us bring readers even more information on the issue, while helping explain to a national audience just how climate change is affecting the West. Other Climate Desk partners include The Atlantic, Mother Jones and Wired. We couldn’t do it without all the support we get from our readers, so this is a proud moment for us all.

Lastly, one clarification: In “A Weird and Perfect Wilderness” (HCN, 11/28/16), we stated that the borders of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness may shift. While that potential exists, it would not be due to a mineral withdrawal proposed by some advocacy groups. Although the mineral withdrawal would not affect the extent of the wilderness, it would protect intact roadless land around its edges.