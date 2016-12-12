Letter to the editor Aurora revisited

I am pleased to have read this interview with Kim Stanley Robinson (“Science fiction’s climate visionary,” HCN, 11/14/16) as I just put his novel Aurora into my donation box, unfinished, because I couldn’t grasp where it was going. When Robinson said he “pushed that button on purpose,” the light went on. I realized that part of the story was to scold those who reach for the stars — or grasp at straws. I see the book in a new way and view our bio-challenges more urgently. This interview has altered my point of view, changed my opinion, and inspired renewed environmental activism.

Ken Jackson

Hillsboro, Oregon