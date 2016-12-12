A new direction for indoor growers Vertical farming rises to meet growing demand for local, organic food.

Autumn Parry

Nate Storey looked out his window in China at agricultural workers laboriously threshing grain by hand.

“There has to be a better way to do this,” he thought.

It was 2001, and the Cheyenne, Wyoming, native was working in a Chinese orphanage, trying to decide what he wanted to do with his life. At that moment, his vision crystallized: He would make food production more efficient.

Back in the U.S., he enrolled in the agronomy program at the University of Wyoming. For his Ph.D. in 2012, he designed a structure that turned indoor farming on its head — literally — by growing plants vertically in towers.

Storey is now CEO of Laramie-based Bright Agrotech, part of agriculture’s larger vertical-farming trend. The stacked racks of plants use space more efficiently than traditional single-layer greenhouses. Raising crops indoors without soil requires less water than outdoor growing and removes the risk of early frosts, hailstorms and too much or too little rain. And being able to grow food year-round in otherwise unsuitable environments helps farmers produce high-quality greens, herbs and tomatoes that bring premium prices.

“It won’t be the only kind of farming we have by any means, but our needs are changing,” says Daniel Burrus, a technology forecaster who has studied vertical farming since its inception. He believes it will play an increasingly important role in the future, especially in Western areas with harsh growing conditions. “Vertical farming plays to all of the important trends,” he adds, as consumers increasingly demand fresh produce, grown locally without pesticides and herbicides.