Dear Friends Join us for the holidays

Brooke Warren

As a nonprofit newsmagazine, High Country News has always been dedicated to independent reporting about the West and its communities. A big thanks to all our supporters and donors for helping us continue to dig deep into important stories. We’re going to be listening to and relying on our readers more than ever, and we now have a tip form online. Send us a tip!

In other news, Gretchen King was recently promoted to director of engagement; she’ll keep on leading social media and impact strategies and developing media partnerships. Our current editorial intern, Anna V. Smith, will stay on for another six months as a fellow. Congratulations, Gretchen and Anna!

It has been unseasonably warm in Paonia so far this fall, but we’ve started to see some snowfall. This is good: The land is awfully dry, and some of our staff members are itching to break out their skis. Yet even with the mild weather, visitors have been few and far between lately. Tim Shortell, a longtime resident of the North Fork Valley, came by the office before the roads up to his nearby cabin close for the winter. And Mara Abbott, a recently retired professional cyclist from Boulder, dropped in while visiting Paonia for a few days. A dedicated subscriber, Mara is considering journalism as a second career; we hope she’ll apply for our internship program.

As we zero in on the holidays, a quick reminder: On Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., we will be hosting an open house here at the HCN office in Paonia. If you’re on the Western Slope, stop by for some food, drinks and conversation. We look forward to seeing you there!