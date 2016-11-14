Terry Tempest Williams and the refuge of change One of the West’s most beloved authors revisits Great Salt Lake.

SWEAT It is hot. Alisha Anderson and I have just passed the Golden Spike National Historic Site on our way to the Spiral Jetty. Alisha is a former student of mine from the Environmental Humanities Graduate Program at the University of Utah. She is a woman in love with Great Salt Lake, 28 years old, the same age I was when I sought solace from this inland sea. We are on a pilgrimage on this Labor Day weekend to chart the changes of a capricious body of water.

From the corner of my eye, a flash of wings: A burrowing owl has just landed on a barbed wire fence post. We stop. Its yellow eyes could burn grasses with its stare; we blink before it does. These small diurnal predators with their long spindly legs are ground-dwelling tricksters. Once inside their mounds, their calls register as rattlesnakes, mimicking the dry shaking of their tails: A warning, “Do not enter.” A second owl, hidden in the sage, flies out and meets the first on top of their mound. To me, these are the signature species of the Great Basin.

I am home.

It has been 25 years since Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place was published, a quiet book about the rise of Great Salt Lake in the 1980s and the deaths of my mother and grandmother from cancers caused by what I believe was radiation fallout, from nuclear bombs tested in the Nevada desert.

Much has changed since then. The record high lake level of 4,211.85 feet — reached in January 1987, the month of my mother’s passing — has fallen to drought so severe that the North Arm near Promontory Point hit a historic low of 4,189.00 feet, breaking the previous record of 4,191.35 feet, set in 1963.

Alisha Anderson

The flooding lake that I knew has become the shrinking lake that Alisha knows. We are both Mormon women drawn to water, seeking solace from the cities that raised us to conform. I have left my religion; Alisha embraces it. Both of us pray to the beauty of creation. What binds us together is change. Climate change: two words that were not in my vocabulary when I wrote Refuge, in 1983.