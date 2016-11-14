The Long View

Subscription Preview

This article by Terry Tempest Williams first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “The Lost Daughter of the Oceans.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Rivers & Lakes

Terry Tempest Williams and the refuge of change

One of the West’s most beloved authors revisits Great Salt Lake.

Terry Tempest Williams Essay Nov. 14, 2016 From the print edition

SWEAT

It is hot. Alisha Anderson and I have just passed the Golden Spike National Historic Site on our way to the Spiral Jetty. Alisha is a former student of mine from the Environmental Humanities Graduate Program at the University of Utah. She is a woman in love with Great Salt Lake, 28 years old, the same age I was when I sought solace from this inland sea. We are on a pilgrimage on this Labor Day weekend to chart the changes of a capricious body of water.

From the corner of my eye, a flash of wings: A burrowing owl has just landed on a barbed wire fence post. We stop. Its yellow eyes could burn grasses with its stare; we blink before it does. These small diurnal predators with their long spindly legs are ground-dwelling tricksters. Once inside their mounds, their calls register as rattlesnakes, mimicking the dry shaking of their tails: A warning, “Do not enter.” A second owl, hidden in the sage, flies out and meets the first on top of their mound. To me, these are the signature species of the Great Basin.

I am home.

It has been 25 years since Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place was published, a quiet book about the rise of Great Salt Lake in the 1980s and the deaths of my mother and grandmother from cancers caused by what I believe was radiation fallout, from nuclear bombs tested in the Nevada desert.

Much has changed since then. The record high lake level of 4,211.85 feet — reached in January 1987, the month of my mother’s passing — has fallen to drought so severe that the North Arm near Promontory Point hit a historic low of 4,189.00 feet, breaking the previous record of 4,191.35 feet, set in 1963.

Author Terry Tempest Williams on the shore of the Great Salt Lake.
Alisha Anderson

The flooding lake that I knew has become the shrinking lake that Alisha knows. We are both Mormon women drawn to water, seeking solace from the cities that raised us to conform. I have left my religion; Alisha embraces it. Both of us pray to the beauty of creation. What binds us together is change. Climate change: two words that were not in my vocabulary when I wrote Refuge, in 1983.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

A constant commitment to the environment

Needless to say, we love and appreciate the fine work all of you do to illustrate the importance of our constant commitment to the environment.

Thanks to all of you for illuminating the critical issues of our world, country and the West. Keep up the great work!

Jeff and Lisa,
Atlanta, Georgia

Serious words from a devoted reader:

"I've been a big fan of HCN since a friend first donated a subscription to me...I've received piles of HCN on at least four continents at this point. So, you see, the printed magazine, in the past 20 years, has become part of the warp and weft of my life and I am unwilling to leave it behind..."

Paul Brockmann, constant traveler