The Long View

Subscription Preview

This article by Jeremy Miller first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Paths in the woods.”

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Books

The deeper meaning of trails

Insightful new books in the well-worn genre of trail literature.

Jeremy Miller Nov. 14, 2016 From the print edition

A man and his dog follow a trail into an aspen grove on Mount Lamborn in Colorado.
Brooke Warren/High Country News

Trail literature is a well-worn American genre, whose roots are often traced to the 19th century lyrical musings of Henry David Thoreau and John Muir. Recent examples of the genre — Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods, for example, or Cheryl Strayed’s Wild — typically use the trail as both a physical plotline and a scenic backdrop against which to explore inner conflict and personal transformation. Two new books, On Trails by Rob Moor and Dan White’s Under the Stars, continue the tradition. Both writers are enthusiastic walkers and deft storytellers, though they are less concerned with adrenaline-stirring adventure or the psychological landscape of backpacking than with the trail itself. Their methods of exploration vary greatly: White keeps his feet firmly on established routes, taking a winding and humorous path through the history of outdoor recreation, while Moor ventures onto craggier scientific and philosophical terrain, tracing the origins and meanings of trails.

In Under the Stars, White seeks to understand where our collective love of hiking, backpacking and camping — our primary means of experiencing the “great outdoors” — comes from. White, who lives in Santa Cruz, is not satisfied with simply name-checking the high priests of the American wild — the Thoreaus, Roosevelts and Muirs. He offers fascinating sketches of lesser-known figures, such as Wallace Hume Carothers, inventor of nylon, and William H. Murray, a charismatic and controversial Boston minister whose 1869 bestseller Adventures in Wilderness was one of the first to advocate the healing power of nature. Murray “promised that a week in the Adirondack woods would cure every physical and mental ailment” — and thereby touched off a camping rush in New York. And at a time when outdoor pursuits were considered a manly undertaking, he encouraged women and children to revel in the glory of nature.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

A constant commitment to the environment

Needless to say, we love and appreciate the fine work all of you do to illustrate the importance of our constant commitment to the environment.

Thanks to all of you for illuminating the critical issues of our world, country and the West. Keep up the great work!

Jeff and Lisa,
Atlanta, Georgia

Inspiring words from a die hard reader:

"I subscribed to HCN for a number of years, loved every issue...I stopped subscribing because my work load escalated. It was ok the first few months but after six months I was regretting the decision...the relevance of HCN did not diminish. I continued to look at the enticing titles of articles in the online newsletter but couldn't read enough to satisfy the craving. So I'm back. I also kicked in another 50 bucks as a personal reminder that quality reporting is not free."

Robert E. Hall, Washington D.C.