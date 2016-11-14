The deeper meaning of trails Insightful new books in the well-worn genre of trail literature.

Brooke Warren/High Country News

Trail literature is a well-worn American genre, whose roots are often traced to the 19th century lyrical musings of Henry David Thoreau and John Muir. Recent examples of the genre — Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods, for example, or Cheryl Strayed’s Wild — typically use the trail as both a physical plotline and a scenic backdrop against which to explore inner conflict and personal transformation. Two new books, On Trails by Rob Moor and Dan White’s Under the Stars, continue the tradition. Both writers are enthusiastic walkers and deft storytellers, though they are less concerned with adrenaline-stirring adventure or the psychological landscape of backpacking than with the trail itself. Their methods of exploration vary greatly: White keeps his feet firmly on established routes, taking a winding and humorous path through the history of outdoor recreation, while Moor ventures onto craggier scientific and philosophical terrain, tracing the origins and meanings of trails.

In Under the Stars, White seeks to understand where our collective love of hiking, backpacking and camping — our primary means of experiencing the “great outdoors” — comes from. White, who lives in Santa Cruz, is not satisfied with simply name-checking the high priests of the American wild — the Thoreaus, Roosevelts and Muirs. He offers fascinating sketches of lesser-known figures, such as Wallace Hume Carothers, inventor of nylon, and William H. Murray, a charismatic and controversial Boston minister whose 1869 bestseller Adventures in Wilderness was one of the first to advocate the healing power of nature. Murray “promised that a week in the Adirondack woods would cure every physical and mental ailment” — and thereby touched off a camping rush in New York. And at a time when outdoor pursuits were considered a manly undertaking, he encouraged women and children to revel in the glory of nature.