Science fiction’s warnings for the present Kim Stanley Robinson on climate change and the precarious health of the planet.

Among novelists who engage directly with environmental issues, Kim Stanley Robinson has few equals. The Davis, California, science fiction writer is the author of 17 novels that address issues of ecology and space exploration, climate change and alternatives to capitalism.

Raised in Orange County, Robinson started his career with the Three Californias Trilogy (Ace/Tor, 1984-1990), which proposed three very different futures —apocalyptic, dystopian and utopian — for the state. He achieved wide critical and popular acclaim for his Mars Trilogy (Bantam Books, 1992-1996), a 2,000-page saga of the colonization of the Red Planet; individual volumes won Hugo and Nebula awards. Later books include the near-future Antarctica (Bantam, 1997), the alternate history The Years of Rice and Salt (Bantam, 2002) and 2312 (Orbit Books, 2012), featuring human habitats spread across the solar system.

Robinson works both to engage his readership and warn them about the precarious health of the planet. His most recent novel, Aurora (Orbit, 2015), describes the overwhelming challenges in maintaining a human-friendly ecological balance aboard a starship headed to another solar system. Last year, Del Rey Books published Green Earth, a one-volume revised compilation of his Science in the Capital Trilogy (Bantam, 2004-2007), which explores the politics of near-future natural disasters and climate change. Next year will see the publication of New York 2140, which is set in a Manhattan inundated by sea-level rise.

High Country News contributor Michael Berry recently met with Robinson at the author’s home. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.