Revisiting Idaho’s lead-poisoning legacy A new book documents a catastrophe in Silver Valley.

Ron Swords/AP Photo

How is it possible that ordinary people can be willing, as a matter of corporate policy, to contaminate workers and poison children, kill rivers, destroy entire forests, and then walk away from the ruin and the shame? This is a question that goes to the heart of the past — and the future — of the American West.

A new book by Michael C. Mix tackles the issue head-on. Leaded: The Poisoning of Idaho’s Silver Valley meticulously reconstructs the story of how — and why — the Bunker Hill Mining Company released enormous quantities of lead over decades in northern Idaho, creating, with little moral or legal constraint, the nation’s worst-ever lead-poisoning epidemic and a dead zone that extended for miles.

Leaded is a profoundly important book about the place of radically extractive industries in the American West and the responsibility of government to protect human and ecological health. Published as it is at a hinge point in history, it is likely to become a crucial case study of environmental injustice — a classic of environmental and cultural history.

An expert in pollutant contamination of shellfish, Mix taught biology for decades at Oregon State University. No surprise, then, that he sorts evidence with the integrity and openness of a scientist and follows leads with the tenacity of a detective, narrating this complex story with the skill of an experienced teacher. Because he loves the ruined valley close to his childhood home, he could be forgiven some white-hot anger at its destruction. But Mix carefully avoids polemics, offering instead something much better — a true and well-told story.