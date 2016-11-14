Adventures of a roving Bookmobile driver This is not your typical library job.

John Freeman

This is not a normal library job.

The fellow who held this gig before me once stopped for a herd of tarantulas inching across Lake Mary Road. A woman who preceded him suffered a painful scorpion bite. Another predecessor quit to get married, and the next departed because of divorce.

Me? I’ve driven past a bull elk standing frozen as a tree stump along the highway shoulder, so motionless that I initially thought he was a big carved totem of some kind. One day, a bald eagle haughtily glared down from an overhanging limb, never budging as I whooshed past beneath it. On another occasion, I watched a coyote scavenge hunks of some hapless dead thing, bright red blood splattered in the snow. Every month, I skirt the buffalo herd that lives an hour or so south of Jacob Lake. These encounters are all, I imagine, surely the pages of something, shelved in a breathing Dewey Decimal System.

No, this is not a normal library job. Driving the City of Flagstaff-Coconino County Public Library Bookmobile around the second-largest county in America — through sparse deserts, blue volcanic mountains, and forests, towns and villages — is emphatically peculiar. My monthly summer route, which traces looping figure eights and wobbly ovals, would, if pulled straight, stretch from Flagstaff to Louisiana. There are around 900 bookmobiles still mobile in modern America, but I doubt that any match the geographic and imaginative range of the Flagstaff Special.