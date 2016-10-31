A Monumental Divide

This article by Matt Jenkins first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Peace on the Colorado River.”

War and peace on the Colorado River

A new book makes a case for optimism in the basin, but the threat of water battles will always be around.

Matt Jenkins Oct. 31, 2016 From the print edition

The Colorado River winds down the Grand Canyon. By the end of its journey, the river will have been diverted through aqueducts, tunnels, canals and pipelines to serve more than 30 million people.
Gerry Reynolds

It’s been 30 years since Marc Reisner’s landmark history of Western water, Cadillac Desert, was first published. The book’s dire tone set the pattern for much subsequent water writing. Longtime Albuquerque Journal reporter John Fleck calls it the “narrative of crisis” — an apocalyptic storyline about the West perpetually teetering on the brink of running dry.

When the book’s second edition was released in 1993, on the heels of a particularly dry string of years in California, Reisner saw fit to characterize the drought as a “punishment meted out to an impudent culture by an indignant God.”

Thanks to books like Cadillac Desert, Fleck writes, “I grew up with the expectation of catastrophe.” Yet in his own reporting, Fleck, who recently became director of the University of New Mexico’s Water Resources Program, discovered a very different story.

“Far from the punishment of an indignant God,” he writes, “I found instead a remarkable adaptability.”

