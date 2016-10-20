Timber

Latest: Oso lawsuit reaches $60 million settlement

The 2014 disaster killed 43 people in one of Washington’s most active slide zones.

Lyndsey Gilpin Oct. 20, 2016 From the print edition

  • A photo from an aerial survey of the extent and impacts of the Oso landslide shows a cliff left by the disaster in Oso, Washington more than two years ago.

    King County Sheriff’s Office
 

BACKSTORY
On March 22, 2014, a major mudslide killed 43 people in Oso, Washington. Clear-cut logging above the slide exacerbated it; the hill — which is in one of the state’s most active slide zones — had slumped in 1995 and 2006. Many of the West’s riskiest locations are also its most desirable, encouraging would-be residents to gamble with geology (“Why we risk life and property,” HCN, 4/28/14).

FOLLOWUP
On Oct. 10, the day before a months-long trial was to begin, Washington state and a local timber company settled with survivors and victims’ families. Grandy Lake Forest Associates LLC agreed to pay $10 million, and the state —which plaintiffs accused of building a wall that made the slide worse — will pay $50 million. Last year, a University of Washington study showed that slopes in the Oso area collapse every 140 to 500 years, revealing that one of the deadliest slides in history was no anomaly. 

Share
Log in to add comments
 