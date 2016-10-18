A Monumental Divide

This article by Antonia Malchik first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2016 issue of High Country News .

Wildlife

From bears to berries

A wildlife biologist turns her sights on climate science and the elusive huckleberry.

Antonia Malchik Oct. 18, 2016 From the print edition

Researcher Tabitha Graves counts huckleberries, noting production, climate variations, pests and pollinators, to establish a set of data to measure the effects of climate change on the species.
Michael Gallacher/Missoulian

The current debate over removing certain grizzly bear populations from endangered species protection often strays into arguments over hunting, but grizzlies might have less to fear from hunters than they do from the possible demise of an unobtrusive berry. Studies of grizzly and black bear scat show that huckleberries, at times, can make up to 15 to 50 percent of their diet. Given that female grizzlies can’t reproduce without sufficient body fat — about 20 percent of their total weight — the barely knee-high huckleberry gains ecological significance far beyond its size.

Crouched amid deep green alpine shrubbery and grass, a beige U.S. Geological Survey cap shading her face, Tabitha Graves leafs through berry bushes, painstakingly counting huckleberries 6,000 feet up in the mountains of Glacier National Park on a cold August day. Graves is a wildlife biologist with the USGS in northwest Montana who has devoted most of her professional life to grizzlies. She thinks that understanding how climate change will affect huckleberries, one of their main food sources, is crucial to understanding how it will affect the bears themselves.

