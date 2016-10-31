Letter to the editor

Celebrating complexity

Anna Wilde Oct. 31, 2016 From the print edition
 

Thank you for this rich issue on the Borderlands and the idea of borders (“Frontera Incognita,” HCN, 9/19/16). Complex ideas and beautiful writing in every article! Thanks also for taking a stand on the election. I imagine that it is always a difficult editorial decision (although perhaps not so difficult this year), but I appreciate your willingness to do it. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to think past divisive rhetoric and explore some more complexity. Keep it coming!

Anna Wilde
Vancouver, Washington

