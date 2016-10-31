Letter to the editor Celebrating complexity

Thank you for this rich issue on the Borderlands and the idea of borders (“Frontera Incognita,” HCN, 9/19/16). Complex ideas and beautiful writing in every article! Thanks also for taking a stand on the election. I imagine that it is always a difficult editorial decision (although perhaps not so difficult this year), but I appreciate your willingness to do it. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to think past divisive rhetoric and explore some more complexity. Keep it coming!

Anna Wilde

Vancouver, Washington