A Monumental Divide

This article by Nathan Nielson first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Leviathan in the desert.”

Public Lands

A national monument is a heavy-handed solution for Bears Ears

More protection for these lands would mean more regulation and less freedom.

Nathan Nielson Opinion Oct. 31, 2016 From the print edition

The Bears Ears, far out on the horizon, as seen looking southward from near Canyonlands National Park.
JT Thomas

There’s a whale about to be dropped on the desert of Utah. Not a live animal, but a system, a mindset. Since Thomas Hobbes wrote his famous book in 1651, “leviathan”— the word means “sea monster” in Hebrew — has come to signify anything large, unwieldy and dominant. The beast in question here combines government regulation, mass tourism and modern disenchantment. It is a proposed national monument, bigger than the state of Delaware, and once it plops onto this fragile terrain, people in the surrounding communities fear what the splash may bring.

I grew up ranching this land. We liked to think southeastern Utah was just God showing off. From atop my horse I could tell this place had won the geological lottery. Water, sandstone and a thousand other elements joined to form canyons, arches, hoodoos, monoliths and towers. Pink and red and orange and white. Sharp, round, soft. Cliff dwellings hang in the sky and haunt the imagination. Voices from other worlds, other times, breathe through every crack and cave. Two capped buttes overlook this sweep, giving the proposed monument its name: “Bears Ears.”

