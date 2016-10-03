Photos

Winners of the 2016 HCN reader photography contest

Audience and editor favorites from our national parks

  • Reader choice: Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

    Dave Taube

  • Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Washington

    Michael Remke

  • Death Valley National Park, California

    Dana Thomas

  • Arches National Park

    Vicky Ramakka

  • Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

    John Bartholow

  • Redwood National and State Parks, California

    Richard Ernst

  • Death Valley National Park, California

    Abby Mattson

  • Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska

    Taylor Hines

  • Olympic National Park, Washington

  • Big Bend National Park, Texas

    Joseph Drake

  • Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

    Chris Bachman

  • Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

    Randy Stephens

  • Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

    Debbie Schwartznau

  • Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

    Jenny Morey

  • Editor choice: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

    John Herrick

  • Zion National Park, Utah

    Michael Huckaby

  • Yosemite National Park, California

    Jim Dublinski

  • Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

    Rick Box

  • Wrangell - St Elias National Park and Preserve, Alaska

    Chuck Graham
Staff Photos Oct. 3, 2016 From the print edition
 

Just in time for the National Park Service’s 100-year anniversary, our readers submitted nearly 300 images to our annual photo contest. While scenes from parks all over the West showed up in the contest, photos from Yellowstone National Park seemed to be most prevalent. You can see our readers' expression of the beauty in the parks and the joy they clearly inspired in the gallery above. 

