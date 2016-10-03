Winners of the 2016 HCN reader photography contest
Audience and editor favorites from our national parks
Just in time for the National Park Service’s 100-year anniversary, our readers submitted nearly 300 images to our annual photo contest. While scenes from parks all over the West showed up in the contest, photos from Yellowstone National Park seemed to be most prevalent. You can see our readers' expression of the beauty in the parks and the joy they clearly inspired in the gallery above.
