This article by Tay Wiles first appeared in the Oct. 3, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Not politics as usual.”

Politics

Meet Denise Juneau, who hopes to be the first Native American woman in Congress

Indian Country votes will help determine whether this seat flips to blue.

Tay Wiles Oct. 3, 2016 From the print edition

“I like to tell people I’m the product of a federal policy,” Denise Juneau, the head of Montana’s public school system, once told a packed auditorium of Harvard students, alumni and faculty. Her mother, a member of the Mandan Hidatsa Tribes, began dating her Blackfeet father in Oakland, California, after they had both relocated there as part of a Bureau of Indian Affairs program designed to alleviate poverty and isolation on reservations by bringing Native Americans into cities. Juneau’s words reflected a harsh historical truth as well as a bit of dark humor; the Harvard audience chuckled, somewhat uneasily, in response. At 5-foot-10, Juneau has a round face, chin-length brown hair and a calm demeanor. Her comment revealed the classic combination of blunt candor and disarming ease that has helped earn her near-celebrity status in Montana Indian Country. 

As superintendent of public instruction for the past nine years, Juneau, 49, became known for promoting educational policies that benefit all Montana students, not just Native Americans. She was the first Native American woman in the country elected to a statewide executive position, and this November, she hopes to break down more barriers. Juneau, a Democrat, is campaigning to become Montana’s sole U.S. House representative and the first-ever Native American woman in the United States Congress. She is also the state’s first openly gay candidate for federal office. 

The Juneau campaign has its work cut out for it. Montana has historically been a red state, though its gubernatorial and U.S. Senate seats frequently go blue. A Democrat hasn’t been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives since 1994, though, nor a Democratic presidential candidate favored since 1992. Montanans haven’t elected a woman to the U.S. Congress since 1940. To win, Juneau needs most of the Native vote, and American Indians have some of the lowest voter turnout among U.S. ethnic groups. But Juneau feels empowered by the people who came before her. Making change through education and political empowerment isn’t just something she’s read about — it’s a long family tradition. “I’ve always just sort of plowed forward,” she says, “having the strength of family and knowing there are these values that we’re really steeped in.”

