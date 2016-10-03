Purple Rain

This article by Sarah Tory first appeared in the Oct. 3, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Why Utah’s Mormons aren’t thrilled with this year’s GOP candidate.”

Why Utah’s Mormons waffle on this year’s GOP candidate

Trump sparks a conflict between morality and political belief.

Sarah Tory Oct. 3, 2016 From the print edition

Visitors walk by the Latter-day Saints Temple in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump’s morals and policy positions have led some Mormons, who typically vote Republican, to rethink their party vote for this election.
When Donald Trump was named the Republican presidential nominee, Calene Van Noy, a 42-year-old member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she felt a sense of horror. In every other presidential race she’d been eligible to vote in, she’d supported the GOP, and for a second, she entertained the possibility of doing so again. But then she remembered what Trump had said about immigrants, Muslims and Syrian refugees, and Van Noy knew that this year would be different.

Many of Van Noy’s Mormon neighbors, motivated in part by their faith’s not-too-distant history of persecution, believe in helping refugees. “They are amazing,” she says of refugees. “They’re the sort of people we want in America.”

Mormons are normally among the West’s most reliable Republican voters, but not this year. In Utah, where two-thirds of eligible voters are members of the Mormon Church, the latest polls show Trump just 15 points ahead of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton — 39 percent to 24 percent. The contrast with past elections is striking: In the last three presidential contests, Republican candidates won between 63 and 73 percent of the Utah vote.

