How the West’s populist politics play out at the ballot box Voter-driven ballot initiatives are a powerful force during the Western election season.

A person making minimum wage in Arizona earns $8.05 an hour. At full-time, that adds up to less than $17,000 a year, before taxes — better than the federal minimum wage of $7.25, but still not enough to lift workers above the federal poverty line. Nevertheless, this spring, state lawmakers rejected a modest, incremental wage hike, to $9.50 by 2020.

Yet economic-justice activists and union supporters were unfazed by the legislative failure. That’s because — like most Westerners — they had another option: They could put the question directly to voters. This summer, they gathered enough petition signatures to put a more ambitious initiative on the November ballot. Proposition 206 would raise the minimum wage to $10 in 2017, and then gradually to $12 by 2020. A recent Arizona poll found that voters support it by a 2-to-1 margin. Similar measures are on the ballots in Colorado and Washington.