This article by Joshua Zaffos first appeared in the Oct. 3, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title "Taking initiative."

Politics

How the West’s populist politics play out at the ballot box

Voter-driven ballot initiatives are a powerful force during the Western election season.

Joshua Zaffos Oct. 3, 2016 From the print edition

The Arizona Healthy Working Families Initiative group delivers more than 270,000 signatures to the elections office in Phoenix, enough to put a measure on the ballot to raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2020 and provide earned sick days to workers.
Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

A person making minimum wage in Arizona earns $8.05 an hour. At full-time, that adds up to less than $17,000 a year, before taxes — better than the federal minimum wage of $7.25, but still not enough to lift workers above the federal poverty line. Nevertheless, this spring, state lawmakers rejected a modest, incremental wage hike, to $9.50 by 2020.

Yet economic-justice activists and union supporters were unfazed by the legislative failure. That’s because — like most Westerners — they had another option: They could put the question directly to voters. This summer, they gathered enough petition signatures to put a more ambitious initiative on the November ballot. Proposition 206 would raise the minimum wage to $10 in 2017, and then gradually to $12 by 2020. A recent Arizona poll found that voters support it by a 2-to-1 margin. Similar measures are on the ballots in Colorado and Washington.

