On borders, north and south How the natural world challenges human notions of division.

I have lived in the Southwestern Borderlands for 26 years, moving away from 10 generations of ancestry in New England to further my North American education as a resident of Tucson. I was hired to be director of the University of Arizona’s Poetry Center, so I brought my passion for the transformative power of language and the small revolutions of the soul — my hopes for the larger evolution of the common good that poetry can induce. I knew I had a lot to learn about my adopted region and that I would be learning from the more diverse range of cultures here.

It does not take a newcomer long to realize that the humanitarian crisis of the Borderlands outweighs the security challenges. Beyond the heated bombast about the dangers of undocumented immigrants lie endless stories of hardship, conflict, suffering and death along the 2,000-mile border the U.S. shares with Mexico. I find myself hungry for stories of compassion in this political season when meanness, mendacity and avarice are touted as if they are virtues. One might think that our much-lauded democratic values are insignificant or a scam, judging from the empathy-deficit behaviors on display. But democracy must always be all about the people, and, as Pablo Neruda wrote, the poet must always be on the side of the oppressed.

The call for social justice was planted in me as a teenager: Henry Thoreau’s “Civil Disobedience” and James Baldwin’s The Fire Next Time. In the Borderlands, I have been educated by stories brought to me by students, friends and colleagues.

Ofelia Zepeda writes in her poem “Birth Witness” of being a Tohono O’odham woman born in a cotton field, her parents illiterate in the English language. She is required by the state to provide proof of her birth — to offer witness, documentation. “The stars were there,” she writes. “The wind was there. … The pollen of spring was floating and sensed me being born.” This is not the language of the state. “You need records,” says the agency official. But the poem is a more profound document of witness.