What hospital closures mean for rural California The very economic decline that contributed to their closure is likely to be worsened by their disappearance.

As fire chief in Kingsburg, a small town in California’s Central Valley, Tim Ray has done more than battle blazes in the past few years. Actual fires here are relatively few, in fact. These days, Ray, a trim 52-year-old with clipped moustache and gentle eyes, oversees a kind of volunteer medical transportation service, hustling patients from this idyllic town — settled by Swedish immigrants in the 1870s and still bedecked with “Välkommen” welcome signs — as far as 20 miles away, to a hospital in Fresno.

Kingsburg’s hospital closed in 2010, so while some residents can seek treatment in nearby Selma, just five miles away, more complicated ailments, like strokes or heart attacks, require a trip to Fresno. That’s still within the so-called “golden hour,” when saving a life is most possible, Ray told me, as we sat one morning at the local firehouse. “But we’ve also had situations where we’re transporting a patient, and I get a call from a hospital letting me know there are no beds at a hospital where we’re about to take a patient.”

Kingsburg may be quaint, but the lack of a hospital is making life difficult for many of the 11,000 residents. All that remains of the Kingsburg Medical Center, opened half a century ago, is a mental health clinic that is ill-suited to provide emergency services or other kinds of medical care. Despite the proximity of Selma or Fresno, many residents are referred to the Tulare Regional Medical Center, 36 miles away. That distance is more than an inconvenience; on occasion, it can be life-threatening.

The lack of a hospital can also erode a community’s sense of security and affect its economy. Potential job-creators are more inclined to set up shop closer to hospitals, especially in urban areas, where doctors are more likely to set up practice.

“People here still talk about” Kingsburg Medical, Ray said. “They can still remember what it was like to have the hospital here.”