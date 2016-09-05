What hospital closures mean for rural California
The very economic decline that contributed to their closure is likely to be worsened by their disappearance.
As fire chief in Kingsburg, a small town in California’s Central Valley, Tim Ray has done more than battle blazes in the past few years. Actual fires here are relatively few, in fact. These days, Ray, a trim 52-year-old with clipped moustache and gentle eyes, oversees a kind of volunteer medical transportation service, hustling patients from this idyllic town — settled by Swedish immigrants in the 1870s and still bedecked with “Välkommen” welcome signs — as far as 20 miles away, to a hospital in Fresno.
Kingsburg’s hospital closed in 2010, so while some residents can seek treatment in nearby Selma, just five miles away, more complicated ailments, like strokes or heart attacks, require a trip to Fresno. That’s still within the so-called “golden hour,” when saving a life is most possible, Ray told me, as we sat one morning at the local firehouse. “But we’ve also had situations where we’re transporting a patient, and I get a call from a hospital letting me know there are no beds at a hospital where we’re about to take a patient.”
Kingsburg may be quaint, but the lack of a hospital is making life difficult for many of the 11,000 residents. All that remains of the Kingsburg Medical Center, opened half a century ago, is a mental health clinic that is ill-suited to provide emergency services or other kinds of medical care. Despite the proximity of Selma or Fresno, many residents are referred to the Tulare Regional Medical Center, 36 miles away. That distance is more than an inconvenience; on occasion, it can be life-threatening.
The lack of a hospital can also erode a community’s sense of security and affect its economy. Potential job-creators are more inclined to set up shop closer to hospitals, especially in urban areas, where doctors are more likely to set up practice.
“People here still talk about” Kingsburg Medical, Ray said. “They can still remember what it was like to have the hospital here.”
Comments about this article
Good article, however many of us would scoff at calling it rural to drivie 25 miles to a hospital in the central valley of Calif.
If you want to see a real medical shortfall, look at Nevada. I expect several western states like Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and rural Colorado are far worse than California. Far fewer towns with many times the distances highlighted in the California article.
Lack of rural medical care is also partially due to newer regulations regarding what it takes to become licensed to operate a clinic, and the litigious tendencies of our culture.
The majority of the country, being urbanized, has no clue, and I expect the politicos are not inclined to study the situation due to the very low populations involved in truly rural areas.
I am in my seventies, but growing up around the rural west, I remember small, even single digit bed count hospitals and clinics far closer and more numerous than now. They were, undoubtedly, the responsibility of the beloved rural small town doctor .