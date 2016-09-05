Training grounds for climate scientists
Thanks for a great profile of Patrick Gonzalez, National Park Service climate scientist (“Climate change scientist walks the walk,” HCN, 8/22/16). His story is a good walk all the way. Let me add that his Ph.D. was actually earned through the Energy and Resources Group at UC Berkeley, where a good number of climate scientists with an emphasis on ecology have been trained.
Richard B. Norgaard, Professor Emeritus of Energy and Resources
University of California, Berkeley
