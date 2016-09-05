Time to make peace with invasive species?
A conversation with climate science director Stephen Jackson about why and where we should tolerate non-native invaders.
Stephen Jackson has a radical idea for saving the Southwest’s Sonoran Desert: In places where it’s already infested with invasive species, it might be best to just leave it alone. Millions of acres of the Sonoran have been overrun by highly flammable South African buffelgrass, a fire-adapted perennial that burns readily and recovers quickly, crowding out native saguaro cactus and shrubs. Land managers can’t restore all those acres, says Jackson, and they shouldn’t even try; taking a triage approach would let them focus more effectively on high-priority areas.
While the idea of letting an invasive grass set parts of Arizona ablaze may inflame some conservation purists, Jackson’s viewpoint is shared by a growing number of ecologists who believe that, in many cases, tolerating so-called “novel ecosystems” flush with invasive species is more realistic than trying to return changing environments to a pre-industrial condition.
Accepting the presence of some invasive species will undoubtedly cause some problems in the long term, says Jackson, director of the Department of the Interior’s Southwest Climate Science Center, an arm of the U.S. Geological Survey. But he and his colleagues contend that trying to completely eradicate many invasive species is not only prohibitively expensive, it’s often not even possible.
HCN contributor Zack Colman recently caught up with Jackson. Below is an interview with Jackson, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Comments about this article
The fact is, many of these efforts are doing far more harm than good. Although the article mentions that herbicides are sometimes used, the fact is, herbicides are the method used most often because it is the cheapest method. Huge quantities of herbicides are being used on our public lands for this purpose. Here in in the San Francisco Bay Area, the supplier of our water in the East Bay applied herbicides 647 times in 2015. They used 706 gallons and 206 pounds of herbicide in those applications. These are all applications on our watershed, on the properties surrounding reservoirs that store our drinking water. The supplier of our water reports that pesticides are “detectable” in our reservoirs. They are doing this because they have made a commitment to "restoring" native plants.
There are many other damaging consequences of attempting to eradicate non-native species. Many are useful to wildlife. Some are essential to wildlife. Our non-native forests are being destroyed, despite the fact that they are storing millions of tons of carbon that contribute to greenhouse gases when they are destroyed. The trees are providing a windbreak and their destruction results in erosion.
Adding insult to injury, the results of these destructive projects are complete failures. As the climate scientist acknowledges in this article: “As we go further into a world of climate change and altered environments, we’re less and less in a position to be able to maintain historical ecosystems.” Ecological “restoration” is largely a delusional gardening exercise doomed to failure in a rapidly changing climate.
