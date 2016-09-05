Time to make peace with invasive species? A conversation with climate science director Stephen Jackson about why and where we should tolerate non-native invaders.

Stephen Jackson has a radical idea for saving the Southwest’s Sonoran Desert: In places where it’s already infested with invasive species, it might be best to just leave it alone. Millions of acres of the Sonoran have been overrun by highly flammable South African buffelgrass, a fire-adapted perennial that burns readily and recovers quickly, crowding out native saguaro cactus and shrubs. Land managers can’t restore all those acres, says Jackson, and they shouldn’t even try; taking a triage approach would let them focus more effectively on high-priority areas.

While the idea of letting an invasive grass set parts of Arizona ablaze may inflame some conservation purists, Jackson’s viewpoint is shared by a growing number of ecologists who believe that, in many cases, tolerating so-called “novel ecosystems” flush with invasive species is more realistic than trying to return changing environments to a pre-industrial condition.

Accepting the presence of some invasive species will undoubtedly cause some problems in the long term, says Jackson, director of the Department of the Interior’s Southwest Climate Science Center, an arm of the U.S. Geological Survey. But he and his colleagues contend that trying to completely eradicate many invasive species is not only prohibitively expensive, it’s often not even possible.

HCN contributor Zack Colman recently caught up with Jackson. Below is an interview with Jackson, which has been condensed and edited for clarity.