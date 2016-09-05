When the Doctor is Out

This article by Rita Clagett first appeared in the Sept. 5, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “The slaughter of innocents.”

Wildlife

The slaughter of innocents

After prairie dogs invade a corner of her lot, a writer weighs the cost of eliminating them.

Rita Clagett Essay Sept. 5, 2016 From the print edition

A prairie dog calls an alarm.
Gary Yankech/CC Flickr

Two years ago, some neighbors asked me to participate in the extermination of a prairie dog colony that covered parts of our adjoining four fields. They assured me the rodents wouldn’t suffer when their burrows were gassed and backfilled. One of them compared the process to me killing the grasshoppers in my garden, but added, “If you don’t do it, it’s no big deal.”

I’m a practicing Buddhist: I find killing abhorrent even when necessary. I couldn’t see how exterminating a colony of hundreds of sentient beings was necessary.

Yet I understood my neighbors’ desire to eliminate these rodents. Their burrows can break the legs of livestock and damage tractors, and their fleas carry bubonic plague. When a colony’s movements are limited by geography, it can denude a field quickly. Our parcels were once part of a single ranch, and they had few if any prairie dogs when we bought them eight years earlier. Now, there were hundreds of burrows, and possibly thousands of prairie dogs.

Prairie dogs are an ecologically important species, however. In their native grasslands, they create unique habitat used by creatures ranging from burrowing owls to badgers, many of which die when a burrow network is gassed. They’re prey for predators from hawks to weasels.

Comments about this article

Chris Carrier Subscriber
Sep 06, 2016 07:06 PM
You seem to be a practicing Buddhist with your head up your..... when it comes to killing. Many Buddhists are. You kill every time you walk outside - steeping on small insects. You kill everytime you dig in your garden - earthworms, bacteria, fungus ........ You kill every time you drive your car - insects on the windsheild not to mention all the disruption and thus death that highways cause most wildlife. You kill when you eat your rice. Whole rice is a seed which is a living organism - it breaths, metobolises, exchanges information with its environment. You kill everytime you fight a cold or a flu. I could go on and on. Every living thing kills other living things. Should we try to be mindful our killing? Of course but not ignorant of it.

All that being said, killing prairie dogs is a tough issue. I have had the same struggle as you and have ended up shooting them when negotiations failed. They understood shooting and would adhere to the terms of the truce - a 50 foot DMZ around my fence line. They would not enter it after a few were shot for encrochment for a month or so then I would have to enforce the boundry again. Again they moved back. I tried BD ashing, I tried flooding them out. I tried reasoning with them. I found they only listened to shooting. They eat their dead by the way.

thanks for the article
Charles Fox Subscriber
Sep 09, 2016 01:08 PM
Did the prairie dogs invade human habitat or did people invade and degrade prairie dog habitat? It depends on how anthropocentic and self serving a perspective you feel compelled to take. Prairie dogs are native and they have a right to exist along with the various other animals they feed. It would appear that your ethical convictions are rather shallow and that you should quit pretending to be a Buddhist.

