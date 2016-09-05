When the Doctor is Out

This article by Cally Carswell first appeared in the Sept. 5, 2016 issue of High Country News with the title “Endangered species triage.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species triage

Buried in petitions to list new species, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposes a system for prioritizing who gets help first.

Cally Carswell Sept. 5, 2016 From the print edition

Right now, in the Black River south of Carlsbad, New Mexico, rare Texas hornshell mussels are trying to multiply. It’s a bizarre and complicated process: Male mussels spit sperm into the river, where the females catch it. After brooding fertilized eggs for about a month, they chuck the larvae into the water, too. There, the would-be mussels hope to be eaten by certain kinds of fish, attaching to their gills and forming parasitic cysts. Then they develop into juveniles before cutting loose from the fish and wriggling to the river bottom, where they can live for up to 20 years.

Texas hornshells are native to the Pecos and Rio Grande basins of southern New Mexico and Texas, where they help maintain water quality by filtering out sediment and other particulates. They’re the only surviving species of New Mexico’s eight native mussels, and the stretch of river near Carlsbad is one of their last strongholds.

Their troubles are nothing new, though. In 1989, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service classified the Texas hornshell as a candidate for the endangered species list, but it had too little information about them to support listing. In 2001, after studies showed that the mollusks were being harmed by low flows in rivers and water pollution, the agency decided protection was justified. But it still couldn’t list them because too many other, higher-priority species also needed protection. Now, the mussel’s time may have finally come: In August, the agency proposed listing it as endangered.

Texas hornshell mussels from the Black River in New Mexico.
Joel Lusk/USFWS

Comments about this article

Steve Snyder Subscriber
Sep 06, 2016 08:37 PM
And, we've failed to mention USFWS' long history of colluding with conservative politicos, like over the dunes sagebrush lizard here in Texas: http://socraticgadfly.blogs[…]ildlife-stinks-to-high.html

