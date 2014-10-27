Defuse the West

Magazine
October 27, 2014
An HCN investigation into violent threats to public-land employees, analysis of the newest movement to return public land management to state government, highlights of the upcoming midterm elections and more.
Feature
Public-land employees are easy targets for a violent, government-hating fringe.
Excerpts from official accounts of threats against U.S. Forest Service and BLM employees.
Four experts discuss threats to federal public-lands employees and where we go from here.
Intimidation of federal officials is widespread across the West.
Current
What would happen to the West's environment if the House of Representatives had its way.
Only a handful of seats are truly up for grabs, including two in the West, and they’re being fiercely contested.
The ultra-right ‘remedy’ for public lands.
Western grid operators can now buy backup power on a real-time, open market to smooth intermittent renewables.
After years of court battles, an oyster company in a national park agrees to shut down.
Editor's Note
Essays
Dear Friends
A long-time senior editor goes part-time, and HCN gains new board members.
Book Reviews
Paintings that depict the precarious relationship between humankind and the natural world.
Review of “Point of Direction” by Rachel Weaver
Review of “Funny Once” by Antonya Nelson.
Heard Around the West
Mishaps and mayhem from around the region.
Multimedia
The river’s future may include longer droughts, larger floods and shrinking snowpack.
Letters
