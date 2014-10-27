Magazine
Defuse the West
  • Digital Editions are available for our paid subscribers. Please login here.

  • If you wish to subscribe, click here.

October 27, 2014

An HCN investigation into violent threats to public-land employees, analysis of the newest movement to return public land management to state government, highlights of the upcoming midterm elections and more.

Feature

Defuse the West
Defuse the West
Public-land employees are easy targets for a violent, government-hating fringe.
Ray Ring and Marshall Swearingen Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Reports from the front lines
Reports from the front lines
Excerpts from official accounts of threats against U.S. Forest Service and BLM employees.
Ray Ring and Marshall Swearingen Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Roots of rebellion: A forum
Roots of rebellion: A forum
Four experts discuss threats to federal public-lands employees and where we go from here.
Tay Wiles Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Related High Country News coverage
Related High Country News coverage
High Country News Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Mapping threats on public land
Mapping threats on public land
Intimidation of federal officials is widespread across the West.
Brian Calvert and Marshall Swearingen Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Current

House of Misrepresentatives
House of Misrepresentatives
What would happen to the West's environment if the House of Representatives had its way.
Krista Langlois Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Midterm races to watch
Midterm races to watch
Only a handful of seats are truly up for grabs, including two in the West, and they’re being fiercely contested.
Cally Carswell Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Western states eye federal lands—again
Western states eye federal lands—again
The ultra-right ‘remedy’ for public lands.
Brian Calvert Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
The Latest: When wind and solar need reliable backup power
The Latest: When wind and solar need reliable backup power
Western grid operators can now buy backup power on a real-time, open market to smooth intermittent renewables.
Jonathan Thompson Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
The Latest: Sustainable seafood advocates vs. wilderness purists
The Latest: Sustainable seafood advocates vs. wilderness purists
After years of court battles, an oyster company in a national park agrees to shut down.
Krista Langlois Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Editor's Note

Standing up to bullies
Standing up to bullies
Paul Larmer Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Essays

The lost navigator
The lost navigator
Before Parkinson’s, my father never needed to consult a road map.
Jane Koerner Essay Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Dear Friends

Goodbye Ray Ring — sort of
Goodbye Ray Ring — sort of
A long-time senior editor goes part-time, and HCN gains new board members.
Paul Larmer and Jodi Peterson Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Book Reviews

Review of “The Color of Being Born” by Michael Cadieux
Review of “The Color of Being Born” by Michael Cadieux
Paintings that depict the precarious relationship between humankind and the natural world.
Wyatt Orme Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Nowhere left to run
Nowhere left to run
Review of “Point of Direction” by Rachel Weaver
Jenny Shank Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
The old ennui
The old ennui
Review of “Funny Once” by Antonya Nelson.
Kathleen Yale Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Heard Around the West

Pronghorn were shot and left on the side of the road in Wyoming.
Pronghorn were shot and left on the side of the road in Wyoming.
Mishaps and mayhem from around the region.
Betsy Marston Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Multimedia

An expedition along the imperiled Rio Grande
An expedition along the imperiled Rio Grande
The river’s future may include longer droughts, larger floods and shrinking snowpack.
Erich Schlegel and Colin Mcdonald Photos Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition

Letters

The grayest of grays
Sarah Rasmussen Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
An unbent issue
Crista Worthy Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
Bookshop oversight
Mary Miller Oct. 27, 2014 From the print edition
 