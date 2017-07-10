Please note: To submit or vote for photos you must be a registered user of our website and logged in.

Show us your backyards!

SUBMIT your photos:

Share up to three images for the contest, which runs Aug. 1 - Aug. 31, 2017.

VOTE for your favorite images:

Make your choices between Sept. 1 - Sept. 15, 2017 at midnight.

PRIZES:

The contest will result in two overall winners: one audience-chosen and one HCN editor choice. Prize awarded will be a MindShift rotation 180° Trail 16L backpack, specific for photographers, or a MindShift FirstLight 20L backpack. Thank you to MindShift Gear for sponsoring this contest!

The fine print:

If you have any issues with or questions about the photo contest, please contact the contest administrator, Gretchen King, at gretchenk@hcn.org.