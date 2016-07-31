Show us your national parks!

In honor of the 100th birthday of the National Park Service, we're dedicating this year's photo contest to the parks you love, whether they are internationally famous or almost entirely unheard of. Show us what you love about your favorite park(s): the people, wildlife, landscape, trees, wildflowers. There’s only one rule: The photos must be taken in one of the 11 Western states or Alaska. What makes our parks and monuments special to you?

Winning images will be published online and may be printed in the magazine. Winners are eligible for prizes from MindShift Gear.

Submissions will be accepted Aug. 1 - Aug. 31, 2016.

Vote for your favorite images between Sept. 1 - Sept. 15, 2016 at midnight.

Please note: To submit up to three photos or to vote for your choices, you must be a registered user of our website.

