Can Wyoming learn from Utah’s public land mistakes? If the initiative is successful, it could be a model for other states.

Where Wyoming’s imposing Teton Range ends, the more modest Snake River Range begins. Less visited than its northern neighbor, the remote area is a vital piece of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, providing habitat for elk, deer, moose and bears. Though not protected by a national park, as the Tetons are, 136,000 rugged acres of the Snake River Range — known as the Palisades — have lingered in the contentious limbo of a “wilderness study area” for more than 30 years. In winter, the Palisades’ spruce- and fir-dotted hills and sprawling sagebrush steppe attract snowmobilers and backcountry skiers; in summer, visitors bike, hike and seek out dazzling wildflower displays.

A major source of friction in the public land wars, over 500 wilderness study areas in the West span at least 15 million acres. Federal land agencies manage them to preserve their wilderness character until Congress decides whether to designate them as official wilderness, meaning that generally mining, logging and grazing are prohibited or restricted and mechanized recreation is not allowed. (In the Palisades Wilderness Study Area, however, prior uses have been grandfathered in.) This uncertain status irks both those who want permanent protection and those who would rather open the lands to more recreation and mineral development.

In an effort to finally resolve that uncertainty, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association recently introduced the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative, inviting the state’s 23 counties to participate. The goal is to pass federal legislation based on measured, locally driven decisions for Wyoming’s 45 wilderness study areas.