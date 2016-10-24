Will a twice-burned county change its ways? Don’t count on wildfires to alter how counties plan development in fire-prone zones.

Minutes after Jeff Burrows noticed a puff of smoke rising from Roaring Lion Canyon, on Sunday afternoon, July 31, his dispatch radio crackled. The volunteer firefighter raced to the station in Hamilton, Montana, suited up, and awaited orders as fire chiefs scouted the blaze on the Bitterroot National Forest. By the time he sped up Roaring Lion Road toward his home and hopped off the fire truck to help his wife and two kids evacuate, the fire, fueled by tinder-dry conditions and 30-plus mph winds, had already blown up.

“I’ve never seen fire move that fast before,” Burrows says. His house was spared, but others were not: In its first hours, the Roaring Lion Fire destroyed 16 homes and dozens of outbuildings. Burrows worked the fire-line until 1 a.m., hauling hose through smoke so thick it obscured all light except that of flame and falling embers. The next morning, as Forest Service hotshot crews, water-dumping helicopters and bulldozers attacked the flames, he went back, exhausted, to his regular job as a Ravalli County commissioner.

Roaring Lion isn’t the worst wildfire to strike Ravalli County, where the small towns and scattered homes of the Bitterroot Valley abut the national forest boundary. In 2000, a 356,000-acre fire complex — the nation’s biggest during an exceptionally destructive wildfire season — charred 70 homes here. The damage helped spur county commissioners and others to adopt some measures to reduce communities’ wildfire risk, including tree-thinning projects that later helped save homes from the Roaring Lion Fire.

But from the time the smoke cleared in 2000 to the eruption of this July’s inferno — a period during which Ravalli residents were evacuated at least a half-dozen times because of major blazes — local officials have largely resisted regulatory tools, including subdivision requirements and zoning, that could steer development out of fire-prone areas and make existing properties more fire-resistant. In 2000, for example, the county planning board drafted detailed subdivision standards to reduce wildfire risk, but commissioners refused to adopt them on ideological grounds. As retired forest supervisor Sonny LaSalle, who was then on the planning board, says, “The private-property rights issue drives a lot of the politics in this county.”