Will Zinke undo protections for the West’s most iconic bird? The Interior Department reviews sage grouse management plans.

Just over two weeks remain in the Department of Interior’s review of sage grouse management plans that span 10 Western states. In early June, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke ordered the review to ensure the plans adhere to President Donald Trump’s “America First” vision for energy development and give more say to states in how the bird is managed.

The review comes despite the completion of 98 different sage grouse plans in 2015 that took five years to negotiate. U.S. Fish & Wildlife called protecting the bird “one of the largest and the most challenging conservation undertakings in U.S. history.” The plans were seen as an unprecedented compromise between ranchers, conservationists, oil and gas representatives and state and federal governments. The Fish and Wildlife Service cited the plans in a 2015 decision to not list the bird as endangered, which would have likely put even stricter limitations on land use. While some governors have welcomed the review, many conservationists worry it could lead to policies that reverse or weaken those plans.

This internal review is part of a broader about-face underway at the Interior Department when it comes to public lands management. In recent months, Zinke has begun a review of dozens of national monuments, moved to expedite oil and gas drilling and removed several high-level officials from their positions, including the New Mexico Bureau of Land Management director who was a key player in the 2015 sage grouse plans.