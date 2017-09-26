What is the U.S. Geological Survey?

The U.S. Geological Survey was created in 1879 to map the land and waters of the United States. Part of the Department of the Interior, today it also focuses on conducting scientific research and developing new methods and tools. The USGS gathers data on climate change, groundwater, natural ecosystems, oil, gas and renewable energy and environmental health. It also studies natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanoes and landslides. In 2016, its budget was $1.2 billion, with a staff of approximately 8,136.