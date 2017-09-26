What is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service?

Part of the Interior Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is primarily responsible for conserving the nation’s flora and fauna. It manages 850 million acres of water and land in the National Wildlife Refuge System, which provides hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching opportunities. The agency also oversees fish hatcheries, enforces federal wildlife laws and manages invasive species, and it’s responsible for the protection and recovery of species listed under the Endangered Species Act. In 2016, its budget was $3 billion; its field offices across the U.S. employ approximately 9,000 people.