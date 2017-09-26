What is the Department of Homeland Security?

After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 22 existing federal departments and agencies were integrated into the Department of Homeland Security, with a stated mission of preventing terrorism and protecting Americans from various threats. The Cabinet-level department handles a broad range of duties related to public security, including immigration, border security, anti-terrorism, cyber-security and other domestic emergencies. As of 2016, it had a budget of $41 billion as of 2016 and more than 240,000 employees.