What is the Department of Homeland Security?

Rebecca Worby Sept. 26, 2017
 

After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 22 existing federal departments and agencies were integrated into the Department of Homeland Security, with a stated mission of preventing terrorism and protecting Americans from various threats. The Cabinet-level department handles a broad range of duties related to public security, including immigration, border security, anti-terrorism, cyber-security and other domestic emergencies. As of 2016, it had a budget of $41 billion as of 2016 and more than 240,000 employees.

