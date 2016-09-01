What every hiker should know (by now)
In the Grand Canyon, pack in some common sense.
It is meet and proper that human beings should hike in the Grand Canyon. This would be even truer if they would pack in a few of the essentials, such as food, water or common sense.
People seem to believe that Nothing Will Go Wrong. I’m just going to dash in and out for just a few miles. Shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours. Ah, but what if it does? What if someone sprains an ankle? Trips over a waterbar on the trail?
In 2015, Grand Canyon answered 318 calls for assistance, involving 271 injured or ill persons. The park boasts the most search-and-rescue incidents of any national park. Cost: over $875,000, for just that year.
Grand Canyon sees from 12 to 20 deaths a year. Contrary to popular belief, most are not from falls but from heat and heart attacks.
It is expected that, in a national park, someone will rush to our rescue if we get in over our heads. During the height of the season, park rangers may get 30 calls a day for assistance. Most of these involve a sympathetic talking-to and a bottle of water. Two to three times a day, for a true medical emergency, the helicopter may be summoned, at great personal risk to all involved.
Rescue by mule? Forget it. If you are fit enough to ride a mule, you are fit enough to walk.
Should venturing into the backcountry be completely safe? Not at all. Part of the wilderness experience should be getting cold, or hot, or tired, or thirsty, or hungry, or scared, or worried. There should always be that tiny frisson of potential peril.
However, there is no need to actually invite trouble. Risks can be mitigated by taking simple precautions and bringing extra clothes, food and water, not to mention some food, water and clothes.
Take shoes. All boots are not created equal. Riding boots, cowboy boots, snow boots and Uggs are not hiking boots. Flip-flops belong at the beach. High heels — don’t even. Blisters are the least of the problems. On occasion, someone slides off the trail and is injured or killed.
Take food and water. Hiking burns calories, and that energy must be replaced. One can of an energy drink will hardly hydrate you for 14 miles. It can get so hot in summer that it is physically impossible to carry the amount of water required to keep you alive. Dehydration and heat stroke claim many victims, often young, strong males. Our first aid classes told us that as long as a person is sweating, he/she is not at risk for heat stroke. But at the Grand Canyon, it is entirely possible to be sweating right up to the time the body temperature spikes and the victim face-plants from heat stroke.
Remember common sense. Not so common. It is easy to hike down. Back up, not so much. Park rangers call the Grand Canyon the largest Venus flytrap in the world. Most people manage to complete their hike, underprepared as they are. But often they do so after dark, without a light. Sometimes they simply don’t.
Visitors should hike here; that is one of the reasons people visit. However, they should be cognizant of all the ways that the canyon can mess people up. Grand Canyon is a desert. It is arid, there is limited water, and the tough uphill part comes last.
There are people whose job it is to walk the trails advising day-trippers as to the wisdom of their plans. This is called Preventative Search and Rescue. This is not my job. However, I must exude an aura of competence, because I am often asked for advice anyway.
When not in uniform, I am not paid to be diplomatic. “Is it really harder to hike up than down?” (I wonder: Is this a trick question?)
Five hundred feet below the rim: “Where is the bus stop?” (Not here.)
One thousand feet below the rim: “Where is the snack bar?” (Also not here.)
It must be cooler in the bottom, because heat rises, right? (That’s why it is tropical at the summit of Everest.)
I brought organic, holistic, low-sodium snacks, and I feel horrible. (Dude, Cheetos!)
Is there water available in the outhouse? (Don’t even go there.)
I was coming out of the canyon on the South Kaibab Trail at 2 p.m., when a woman hiking down — but wearing espadrilles and carrying a half-pint of bottled water — asked me, “How far to the river?”
“Fourteen miles round trip,” I said, “9,600 feet elevation change.”
“How long will it take me to get there?
I fixed her with a gimlet eye. “The rest of your life.”
Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.
Almost exclusively, you only see these creatures in areas over-managed by the NPS. With a corporate culture deeply rooted in entertainment and fully committed to exhaustive hand-holding, the NPS attracts the most-inept of clientele who simply cannot be left unwatched. And then the agency wonders why they have all these problems.
The NPS is the principal architect of the dumbing down of outdoor skills because they have trained their customers to expect services thankfully absent on other public lands. The first things to go are the ability to think and personal responsibility.
The NPS has created an extremely needy, but devoted audience which believes ranger-led activities, hikes with stops keyed to some brochure, and campfire programs (more entertainment), constitute an authentic outdoor experience. And, don't forget to get your park passport stamp, especially if that's the only reason you stop in as you rush to the next place where you can bag another stamp and take a few photos from the designated spots.
The agency fosters an environment where many are completely oblivious to the intricacies, hazards and realities of nature as tourists fall off cliffs, are gored by bison and fall into hot springs. All this despite intensive signing and a list of prohibitions that often is petty and seemingly endless The NPS provides a setting in which the experience is postcard-ish and shallow and, for the vast majority of their clientele (who never leave the pavement) completely devoid of space, peace and quiet as crowds throng the major attractions, are in traffic jams, and are crammed check by jowl in campgrounds and other areas.
Natural areas? Not hardly.
The Grand Canyon has always been...and continues to be... seriously deficient in rim hikes...(the North Rim has several excellent rim hikes...and could use more!). Rim hikes.....and hikes that would combine short drops over the edge and then back up....would provide a good hiking experience whilst minimizing the well known risks for inexperienced and ill-prepared tourists!
The problem, of course, is the chronic lack of funding to maintain what exists...let alone really anticipate and provide for the best level of quality experience for the visitor.
That's true in the real world.
However, the NPS put themselves in the trick box by virtue of the omnipresent hand-holding of the inept class of "outdoors persons" the agency attacts. Regardless of how many rules, signs, and employees they throw at tourists, they regularly get hurt and killed.
When the victims or survivors decide they are owed compensation for their own stupidity and lack of personal responsibility, the NPS pays dearly.
The many successful settlements and court awards against the interests of the NPS show the agency has established the idea in tourists as well as in the legal system that it will protect tourists from themselves. The NPS clearly has created an expectation (unrealistic as it may be) whereby paying that entrance fee (or merely just entering NPS areas), the agency has entered into a contract to protect their customers from their own inadequacies.